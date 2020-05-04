George Albert Thompson, 82, of Washington, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, as a result of injuries he sustained from an accidental fall at home.George was born January 1, 1938, in Washington, to his late parents, William R. and Eleanor B. Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, William de Forest Thompson and David Reed Thompson.George graduated from St. James High School in 1956 and West Virginia University in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He was retired from Washington Steel Corp. He was a member of the Church of the Covenant, Washington.He leaves behind his wife, Linda Galloway Thompson; his daughters, Lisa Norman and Colleen Bonus; a son, Adam Thompson; and 13 grandchildren.There will be no visitation. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by Beinhauer-Bogan, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-5810.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Covenant. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 4, 2020.