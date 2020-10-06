George Allen Dean, 72, of Rices Landing, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.

He was born August 16, 1948, in Washington, a son of Howard L. Dean Sr. and Virginia May Alger Dean.

A veteran, George served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Bethlehem Mines at mine 60, Somerset Township and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 1197.

He leaves behind his loving family, wife Dianne Johnson Dean; four children, Jeremiah Dean, Warren Midkiff, Ashley Midkiff and Cassie Rush; seven grandchildren; siblings Gloria Comito, Joyce Bovetsky, Marsha Dean and Gary Dean; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are a brother, Howard L. "Bugs" Dean Jr.; sisters Carol Lee Brown and Cheryl Elaine Dean.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. Services are private, with Pastor E. Layman Davis officiating.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings set by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visitors to the funeral home during the visitation will be restricted to 25 at a time. Masks or facial coverings are required in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

To make a contribution and to share memories with the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.