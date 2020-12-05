1/
George Allen Huffman
1953 - 2020
Allen "Tike" Huffman, 67, of Waynesburg, died at home, after a short illness, Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born March 2, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George C. and Beatrice Leona Taylor Huffman.

Mr. Huffman attended Central Greene High School and received his GED in 2003.

On January 20, 1984, he married Melinda Kay McMillen Huffman, who survives.

Allen was a devoted husband. He taught art classes, painted, made boomerangs, and played drums as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed animals and was adventurous.

In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by several nieces and nephews.

His brothers, Rickey Huffman and Douglas Barry Huffman, are deceased.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, December 7, in the First United Methodist Church, 112 N. Richhill Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. David S. Lake and Pastor Mark McMillen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg.

Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
