George Allen Wiles, 49, of Canonsburg, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Amy Wiles; loving son of Vera Kilbourne Hancher and the late Herbert Allen Wiles; brother of Dwight H. (Carrie) Wiles, stepbrother of Deborah (Albert) Goebel, Rodney (Dianne) Hancher, Leonard (Shelane) Hancher, Kilbourne P. (Jamie) Hancher and the late Janice Ann Kennedy; and uncle of Shane and Emily Wiles. Also surviving are many friends and extended family members.

George loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed the family cabin in West Virginia and was a fan of the Grateful Dead. He was a member of the Labor Temple Association and Sons of Italy Lodge 758 in Canonsburg.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. A celebration of George's life will follow in the Labor Temple Association, 15 South Central Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit www.PittsburghCremation.com.