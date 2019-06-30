George Andrew Halley Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Donnell House in Washington. George was a son of the late George and Elizabeth Halley. He was husband to the late Shirley Halley and then the late Bernadette Halley. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Snyder. George leaves behind a sister, Carol (Ron) Matich of Lawrence; nephews Jason (Sherri) Snyder of Peters Township, Dave (Dawn) Snyder of Lawrence; and a niece, Ronna (Ron) Rodgers of Eighty Four.

George enjoyed coffee in the mornings with his family and friends, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his trips to the casino and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

A private service will be held at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, officiated by Pastor Jim O'Brien of Faith Chapel Community Church in Lawrence, followed by a military tribute and burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

