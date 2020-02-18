George Arlen Boop, 84, of Houston, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in his home.

He was born December 16, 1935, in Brilliant, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth and Martha Carter Boop.

Mr. Boop was a member of the First Christian Church of Canonsburg, Disciples of Christ.

He was a 1954 graduate of Brilliant High School.

Mr. Boop worked for Federal Paper until its closing and as a police officer for South Strabane. He retired from Washington Steel.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening and woodworking. He was also an avid fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.

Mr. Boop was a former member of Elks Lodge 776, BPOE, Washington.

On June 2, 1956, in Brilliant, he married the love of his life, Thelma Hand, who died October 28, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Richard Arlen Boop of Washington; a daughter, Arlene (Anthony) Juchniewicz of Houston; a brother, Terry (Irene) Boop; two grandchildren, Jonette Gallo and Tika Lane; several nieces and nephews; and his cat, Jerry.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the chapel in Forrest Lawn Gardens, 3739 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the .

The family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.

