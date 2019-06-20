George August Ray, 85, of Midway, passed away Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, in his home, following a brief illness.

He was born July 30, 1933, a son of the late George and Sarah Clark Ray.

Mr. Ray worked for Perlite Manufacturing in Carnegie, before working as a police officer and on the road department for Midway Borough. He was also a school bus driver for Fort Cherry School District and most recently a security guard for Fort Cherry Golf Club in McDonald, until retiring two years ago at the age of 83. He was an honorary member of the Midway Volunteer Fire Department.

His wife, Dorothy Daquin Ray, passed away November 15, 2015.

He is survived by his two children, Cathy Ray (Andrew Slebonick Jr.) and Jeffrey Ray; a granddaughter, Marlesa Ray; and his great-granddaughter, Savana Wannamaker, all of Midway.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two sisters, Verle Campbell and Irene Dellapiazza.

To honor Mr. Ray's wishes, interment in Center Cemetery, Midway, will be held privately for his immediate family.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org, or Midway Volunteer Fire Department, 99 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.