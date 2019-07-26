George Benjamin "Ben" Gapen passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

Ben was born January 9, 1942, in Uniontown. He was preceded in death by his father, George Barb Gapen, and his mother, Virginia Lardin Gapen, and an aunt, Martha Lardin.

Ben is survived by his brother, Frederick L. "Rick" Gapen of Barrackville, W.Va.; two aunts, Carrie (Adeline) Richter of Morgantown, W.Va., and Irene Gapen of Waynesburg; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Ben was a 1960 graduate of Mapletown Junior/Senior High School in Greensboro. He graduated from Waynesburg College in 1964, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Delta fraternity.

Ben graduated from the Wesley Theological Seminary in 1968 with a master of divinity degree. He served as pastor of the Coal Center United Methodist Church for a year.

Ben graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in art, and he also studied art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

Ben grew up on the family farm in Garards Fort, where he raised Registered Arabian and Half-Arabian horses and helped with the family registered Hereford farm. After the passing of his father, Ben moved with his mother to Masontown, where he helped care for his mother and, in later years, assisted his Aunt Martha with the daily tasks at Lardin's Personal Care Home.

Ben was a talented artist. He designed the artwork used for the Masontown Bi-Centennial in 1998 and wrote several icons for area Orthodox churches.

Ben was joined to the Holy Orthodox Church in St. Mary's Parish of Masontown in 1977. He became an ordained reader in the Orthodox Church and served as a reader until he began losing his eyesight. Ben had several articles published in "The Path of Orthodoxy," the official publication of the Serbian Orthodox Church. He also designed the logo/medal for the Orthodox Western Rite for Orthodox Western Monks. Ben truly loved the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals Inc., 515 North Main Street, Masontown. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Route 21 Road, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Father Sasha Nedic and the the Very Rev. Dr. Rodney Torbic as celebrants. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, Greensboro.

