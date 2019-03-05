Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Coleman.

George Coleman, 56, of Daisytown, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

He was born August 24, 1962, in Charleroi, a son of George E. and Josephine Myers Coleman of Bristol, Tenn.

Mr. Coleman was a 1980 graduate of Charleroi High School and also earned an associate's degree in building and maintenance repair from Triangle Tech.

He was employed in the butcher department as meat manager at Giant Eagle in Bentleyville for over 20 years.

George was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved his grandchildren.

On January 25, 1980, he married Susan M. Skolyak Coleman, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two children, Tracy L. Mazon (Chase) of Bentleyville and George Samuel Coleman (Megan) of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Mazon and Mia Coleman; three brothers, Joseph Coleman (Jeanie) of Charleroi and James Coleman (Denise) and Michael Coleman, both of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Robert Coleman.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Interment will be private.

