George D. Hinkle Jr., 91, of Washington, formerly of Middletown, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

He was born February 22, 1929, in Highspire, Dauphin County, a son of the late George D. Hinkle Sr. and Velma Desch Selcher (John Selcher).

After graduating from Highspire High School, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for the Pennsylvania Fish Commission as the warehouse manager and a Waterways Patrolman, retiring in 2003. He also was owner/operator of Pennsylvania Outdoors Sport Shop in Middletown. Prior to that he worked for Allstate Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster and he was manager of an auto body shop after honorable discharge from the Navy.

George was the most senior member of the Washington Bible Chapel serving as an usher and greeter. He also served his previous community as a member of the Middletown Area School Board, police commissioner for Lower Swatara Township and was a member of good standing with the Pennsylvania Freemasons serving as a 32nd degree master mason and member of the Harrisburg Consistory. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and golfing.

Mr. Hinkle was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn H. Hinkle; and his second wife, Marylou Hinkle.

Surviving are four children, Gary D. (Elizabeth) Hinkle, Kim E. (Robert) McDemus, Cindy L. Hinkle and Penny L.H. (Richard) Blouch; a half-brother, William Hinkle; three grandchildren, Colleen (Alan) Brennan, Robert (Susan) Shauver and Barry Hinkle; and a great-grandchild, Kyle Conrad.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Shady Elms Farm, 50 Caldwell Road, Hickory, PA 15340, with Pastor Zeb Thomas officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (lovetotherescue.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.