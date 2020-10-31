1/1
George Danilo
George "Sam" Danilo, 87, of Bridgeville, passed away October 26, 2020.

He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Marlene Gudac Danilo; loving father of Marcy (Dane) Barzanty; devoted grandfather of Shane (Kristi) Barzanty and Zachary (Megan) Barzanty; cherished great-grandfather of Natalie Barzanty and Baby B; brother of the late Stephen Danilo, Charles (Julia) Danilo, John (Lietta who survives) Danilo, Paul (Margaret who survives) Danilo, Nickolas Danilo, Martin (Frances) Danilo and Stella (Enio) Conoscuito; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Danilo retired as a mail carrier for the Bridgeville Post Office. He was a member of the Bridgeville American Legion Post #54, Sygan Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge #6 and the Muse Independent Club.

The Danilo family is grateful to the Concordia staff, the Donnell House staff and his caregiver Sue, for all their loving care and compassion.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 2, in the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donnell House Concordia Hospice of Washington. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
NOV
3
Service
11:15 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
