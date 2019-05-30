George DeSantis, 94, of Grace Cottage, Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Burgettstown, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born on January 30, 1925, to the late Matteo and Frances DiCarlo DeSantis.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jancart DeSantis, whom he married June 22, 1948, and celebrated 66 years of marriage.

He was retired from Bologna Coal Co. and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown.

George loved taking care of his garden and making homemade pasta, sauce and apple pies. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, watching football and baseball on TV and loved dogs. He had a special talent for fixing things, especially mechanical.

George served in the U.S. Army WWII 287TH Field Artillery Observation Battalion.

He is survived by one son, David DeSantis (Cheryl); daughter Marilyn (Terry Reed); two grandsons, Sterling and Preston DeSantis; and one granddog, Zoey Reed. He loved and adored his family.

George is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Comport, Edith Comport and Anna Spiotta, and his brothers, Lou, Harry, John "Salty," Jim and Tony DeSantis.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown. Burial to follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Our Lady our Lourdes Church or a charity or organization of choice made on behalf of Mr. DeSantis. Flowers are welcome.