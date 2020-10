George E. Ealy, 63, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was a son of the late Thomas and Dollie Kelley Ealy.

Surviving are his children, Heather Ealy of Export and Byron Ealy and his daughter, Zoeveah Ealy of Jefferson; stepmother Rae Potts Ealy of Export; stepbrother James Lewellyn of Kennedy Township.

Deceased is a brother, Byron Fry Ealy.

Honoring George's request, there will be no services.