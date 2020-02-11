George E. Lantz, 88, a native of Washington and a longtime resident of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born November 1, 1931, in Library, a son of James and Jennie Lantz.

In 1949, George graduated from Trinity High School, where he was captain of the high school wrestling team and awarded a scholarship to Washington and Jefferson College by the Washington County Jaycees. He was a 1953 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. At Washington and Jefferson, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, Eta Sigma Phi classical honorary society, Kera junior honorary society, and the college baseball team.

George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1953 to 1955. In 1958, George graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law. He moved to Parkersburg in June 1958 and was employed by State Farm Insurance Company as a claims representative from 1958 to 1963. He served as district aide to U.S. Congressman Ken Hechler while practicing law in Parkersburg from 1963 to 1969. He resided in Charleston, W.Va., from 1969 to 1973, while serving as deputy attorney general of the state of West Virginia. He then returned to Parkersburg, where he was engaged in private law practice from 1973 until his recent retirement.

George was very involved in the community. He was also an avid high handicap golfer, a reasonably proficient bridge player, a strong fan of WVU football and basketball, and a lifetime diehard supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

George is survived by five daughters, Jennifer A. Stewart of Clermont, Fla.; Allison K. Black (Michael) of Groveland, Fla.; Kimberley L. Couch (David Blair) of Vienna, W.Va.; Rochelle M. Lantz of Charleston; and Jorja L. Hines (Christopher) of Vienna. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his niece, Cindy Good (David) of Washington; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Charles J. Lantz and James F. Lantz; his sister-in-law, Dolores E. Lantz; his half-sister, Helen M. Harris; his grandson, Garrett D. Hoskins; his great-grandson, Graham T. Stewart; and his nephew, Richard J. Lantz.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Parkersburg, followed by a reception at the Parkersburg Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or the Camden Clark Foundation.

