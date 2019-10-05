George "Big George" Edmund Lewis Sr., 81, of Front Royal, Va., passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living.

Mr. Lewis was born July 29, 1938, in Greene County, to the late George Samuel and Doris Elizabeth Durr Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lewis.

Mr. Lewis drove a tanker for Amoco Oil Company for more than 32 years. He also worked part time for Loudoun County and the Warren County Sheriff's Department for many years. He was a lifetime member of Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad and a past president of Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. He was both a coach and an umpire for Lower Loudoun Softball.

Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Patricia Louise Lewis; daughter Wendy S. Cain; son George Lewis Jr.; daughter Doreen Kay Zentveld; brother Samuel Herman Lewis; sister Donna Joy Hart; six grandchildren, Crystal, Shannon, Cassie, Brittany, Kori and Jared; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Riley, Declan, Grayson and Eleanor.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Riverton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Roberson officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, 46700 Middlefield Drive, Sterling, VA 20165.