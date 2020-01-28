George F. Chernisky, 82, of Rices Landing, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 16, 1937, in Denbo, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Sabo Chernisky. Mr. Chernisky was a 1956 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Rices Landing all of his life.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missille Crisis and worked as a welder for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers for 42 years retiring in 1999. Mr. Chernisky attended the First Baptist Church in Carmichaels and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and dart ball and participating in car shows. He cherished his entire family. On October 2, 1965, he married Connie L. Sipe, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, George F. Chernisky, Jr. (Sheri) of Irwin.; a daughter, Terrie L. Tanner (Tim) of Masontown,; five grandchildren, Tim Tanner, Jr. (Jamie), Michelle Tanner, Mat-thew Tanner, Ashley Maurin (Justin) and Tyler Chernisky; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Zander and Emerie. He leaves behind his faithful pet, Holly.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, and 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, January 30, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels. Pastor Tim Tanner and Pastor Gary Cobert will officiate. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery with military honors accorded by Cumberland American Legion Post 400 and the U.S. Army. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.