Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Fornof.

George Fornof, 80, of McMurray, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Fornof; cherished father of Lorraine Fornof, Kenneth (Jennifer) Fornof, Jill (David) Miller and the late Donald Fornof; proud grandfather of Thomas, McKayla, McKenna and Darren; and brother of Patricia (Harry) Clapp, Adamae (the late Harry) Gilmore and Adam (the late Esther) Fornof.

George was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Blackburn, Garnet Reed and John Fornof.

He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park, North Strabane Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in George's name to the Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Road, Washington, PA 15301.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.