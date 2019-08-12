George Franklin "Big George" Wolfe, 84, of Mt. Morris, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 2, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Charles and Jessie Mayfield Wolfe.

George was a retired coal miner from the Federal No. 2 at age 73, with over 43 years of service.

George was a U.S. Army veteran and the last surviving member of his brothers and sisters. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

George is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Marlene Siler Wolfe; a son, George (Amanda) Wolfe of Mt. Morris; two daughters, Courtney (Steve) Cummings of South Carolina and Elizabeth Wolfe of Mt. Morris; two grandchildren, Joshua and Chloe Cummings; sisters-in-law Stephanie Siler and Beverly (Bill) Kovach; friend Josh "Big Dummy" Huffman of Waynesburg; several nieces and nephews; and his "little black cat" and "little fat dogs."

George was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Riggleman, Beryl Stanton and Bessie Wolfe, and brothers Richard, Isaac, Harry, Garlan, Chuck, William and James Wolfe.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 15, in McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Morgantown, W.Va., with Larry Douglas officiating. Entombment will follow in Beverly Hills Cemetery.

