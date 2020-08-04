George Frost, 87, of McMurray, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born November 8, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of George Bernard Frost Sr. and Rosalia Gunther Frost.

George was always proud of the fact that he was born on the day Franklin Delano Rosevelt was elected president of the United States.

He attended St. Cyril of Alexandria School on Brighton Road on Pittsburgh's North Side, graduated from St. Fidelis in Herman, and received his B.A. degree from St. Vincent College in 1954.

In January 1955, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, had basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and was stationed for 18 months in Hanau, Germany. He bought a used car and he and two friends traveled around Europe. They were in Monaco the day Grace Kelly was married to Prince Ranier. He was so proud of that. His rank was private first class when he was discharged in January 1957.

In March of 1957, he met Mary Lou Massart on a blind date. They fell in love and were married on George's 26th birthday, November 8, 1958.

He attended Duquesne University on the G.I. Bill after being discharged from the Army and received his teaching certificate in June 1958.

Plum Boro School District hired him as a Latin and Social Studies teacher. He taught high school for two years.

In the summer of 1960, George went into sales; his first job was with Hunt Foods. In July 1962, he became a pharmaceutical rep with Bristol-Meyers, which later became Bristol-Myers Squibb. He had a very successful career with Bristol and made many friends in the medical profession because of his very outgoing personality and sense of humor. He retired in 1993 and had many happy years of retirement.

George was very active in the Peters Township Boy's Baseball; being equipment manager with good friend, Jim Hunter. Later, he co-managed teams with another good friend, Jack Fife. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764 in McMurray.

George was an original member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters Township (now known as St. John XXIII). No one loved their Catholic faith more than he. He was an active member of St. Benedict Men's Club (Ben's Men) and served as secretary at one time. George served as a greeter for St. Benedict's fish frys for many years, taking orders and loving it. There was, also, volunteer work at Washington City Mission with other members of Ben's Men. Also, he was part of a group that counted Sunday collections for about 20 years.

George loved camping. The family began their camping years on their youngest son's first birthday. They had many wonderful experiences from Cook Forest to Myrtle Beach, S.C., Seashore State Park, Virginia Beach, Va., and many others.

In the 1990s, George and Mary Lou went on several pilgrimages with parishioners of St. Benedict's and other churches. They traveled to Italy, Portugal, Ireland, France, Spain, England, Scotland and Germany. Those were some of the happiest memories for them. They made many lifelong friendships.

Another vacation spot that George loved was New Harbor, Maine. There were many trips to the cottages on the rocky coast of Muscongus Bay. He loved fish sandwiches (especially haddock) and that was the place to get them. The drives up and back were so enjoyable for him.

George was so well liked by everyone. He cultivated many friends throughout his life by his friendliness and humor. His handshake was awesome. It got to the point that even some men would not shake his hand because of his grip.

George was a charter member of the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Benedict the Abbot Church. He and Mary Lou went on many home visits and were helpful to many people.

Surviving are his wife of almost 62 years, Mary Lou; children David (Cindy) of Wichita, Kans., Daniel of Pittsburgh, Mary Ellen of McMurray and Timothy (Alba) of Gainesville, Va.; grandchildren Jeremy, Dane, Kayla and Matthew; sisters Beth Evans of Milwaukee, Wisc., and Rosemary (George) Holusha of Phoenix, Ariz., and sister Patricia (deceased); six nieces and three nephews; dear friends Carol and Fred McCullough, who have been there for the family through many difficult and wonderful times; and all of the wonderful and lasting friendships that George has made over his lifetime.

The caring people from Amedisys Hospice, who took such excellent care of George through his illness – Samantha, Joel, Jessica, Shelby, Amy, Donna, Sage and all of the nurses and aides; Visiting Angels, Kim and all of the wonderful women who came to sit with George; and Mary Beth, who was there for the family almost from day one and offered her expertise and was so dedicated and helpful. We'll never forget any of you. "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Friends and associates of George will be given the opportunity to pay their final respects from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724) 941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, in St. John the 23rd Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church. George will be laid to eternal rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request any monetary donations be submitted in George Bernard Frost's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Washington Area Humane Society.