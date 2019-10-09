George G. Dickson, 73, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg. He was under the care of the Amedysis Hospice Team, and his wife, Judy.

George was born April 24, 1946, in Brownsville, a son of the late John and Marie Dickson.

He attended Carmichaels Area High School and earned his G.E.D. while in the military.

George served in the U.S. Army, and fought in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division.

He worked as a coal miner with 40 years of service at the Robena, Dilworth and Eighty Four mines. George was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 1980.

He battled cancer for eight years.

Mr. Dickson is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judith Rawles Dickson; and beloved son, Shawn and wife Kristie of Sanford, Fla.; a brother, Edward Dickson; and sister Nancy Truntich.

In honoring George's final wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with full military honors.