George "Russell" Haines, 93, of Mt. Morris, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 3, 1927, on Haines Ridge Road, Mt. Morris, the second son of six siblings born to the late William Thomas Haines and Lessie Marie Brand Haines.

Mr. Haines was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War ll from 1945-1947. Upon entering the WWII campaign, active combat had just ended when he spent 10 days crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a ship carrying 1,600 German prisoners of war from Texas to Antwerp Belgium. Once landing in Belgium, he then traveled by train to Hitler's Eagles Nest to attend radio school for 18 weeks to become a morse coder. In addition, he was an army technician and served as an appointed military police officer in the United States Constabulary. This military police branch was created specifically to restore law and order to Germany and provide stability and security to the American Occupation Zone in West Germany and Austria. Russell proudly served as a WWII veteran and was honored to serve his country in this capacity. He was known for his countless stories of his experiences while serving in Europe. He truly exemplified a cohort of men categorized as "The Greatest Generation" to have ever lived being shaped by the Great Depression, The Recession, and serving as primary participants in World War II. He faithfully served his country, honored the flag and his family, and never faltered to tell of it.

Russell was born, raised and lived his entire life in Greene County, Mt. Morris.

He attended Haines Primary School (a one-room schoolhouse) and then Ammons Elementary School, both located on Haines Ridge. He attended Mt. Morris High School. On November 11, 2017 (Veteran's Day), at the age of 90 years young, he received his Honorary High school diploma from Waynesburg Central High School as he was drafted to the Army prior to graduating from Mt. Morris High School in 1945. He was honored as one of the few remaining WWII veterans in Greene County and served as the parade marshall along with receiving his diploma.

Mr. Haines was a member of the former Asbury Methodist Church, of which his grandfather Cyrenius Haines helped build on Rt. 19, Mt. Morris. He attended The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Morgantown, W.Va., when his health permitted.

Russell was a retired coal miner, having worked 33 years for the Shannopin Mining Company in Bobtown. He built, owned and operated the Mt. Morris Campground from 1970 until 2017, when his health no longer permitted. He enjoyed meeting people from all over the United States and Canada for the 47 years he operated his campground and developed numerous lifelong friendships in doing so.

He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed raising cattle and various farm animals and gardening. He was an avid outdoorsman and respecter, and lover, of nature.

He also enjoyed deer and raccoon hunting. He was a member of the Purple Martin Bird Society. He was a member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992 of Mt. Morris and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793 of Waynesburg.

He served as a member of the Mt. Morris Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

In addition, he was the president of the Mt. Morris Water Authority Board and was appointed by Judge Toothman to serve on the Board of View, serving on both of these boards for more than 40 years.

Russell loved history, specifically The Revolutionary War, where his great-grandfather (4th generation), Captain Bill Fox, served under General George Washington for four years. Captain Fox was awarded 430 acres for his service, which is now known as Haines Ridge in Mt. Morris, where Russell grew up. He also loved WWII history, having served in the Army during this time.

Russell was known for his quick wit, blunt candor, and joke telling, along with his vast knowledge of planting, farming, growing bountiful crops, raising farm animals and cattle, and his ability to fix almost anything.

He was known for his generosity and willingness to help his family or anyone in need.

He will be deeply missed as the patriarch of his family.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lessie Haines; and four siblings, his three brothers, Gilbert Haines, Paul Haines, Willis Haines; and a sister, Leanna Haines Garrison. Also preceding him in death was his first wife of 36 years, Betty Lorraine Keener Haines, whom he married February 9, 1948; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Sue Engle Haines.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Ruth Ann Boyers Haines of Mt. Morris; two sons, Kenneth Haines of Mt. Morris, Dave (Betty) Haines of Mt. Morris; and a daughter, Debra Haines of Morgantown, W.Va.; three stepchildren, Charlotte (Joe) Pyle of Mt. Morris, Kim (Dave) Sanders of Morgantown, the Reverend Ted (Tracie) Kiger of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and his sister, Laura Haines Lemley of Mt. Morris; 12 grandchildren, Shaun (Shauna Love) Haines of San Angelo, Texas, Eric (Carole Violet) Haines of Red Lodge, Mont., Brandi (Ron) Quillo of Boise, Idaho, Heidi (Jacob) Hoopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, Natalie (Brian) Thomas of Fredericksburg, Va., Benjamin Haines of Idaho City, Idaho, Jason (Clara) Santucci of Canonsburg, Janelle (Julian) Brown of Morgantown, Mary Beth (James) Potter of Clarksburg, W.Va., Aaron (Tiffany) Pyle of Mt. Morris, Andrew Pyle of Mt. Morris, Trent Kiger of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Travis Kiger of Cleveland, Tenn. Mr. Haines has 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dr. Gabriella Horvath, Dr. John Lobban, Amedysis and Hospice Home Health Care provided exceptional medical care and compassion to Mr. Haines.

Due to the increased risk of public gatherings, the family has chosen to hold all services privately with the Rev. Ted Kiger officiating, under the direction of the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home. Mr. Haines will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mt. Morris, with graveside military rites conducted by James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992 and WVANG Honor Guard of Camp Dawson, Kingwood, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to The James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992, 319 Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349.

Honoring Mr. Haines as pallbearers are six grandsons, Shaun Haines, Eric Haines, Aaron Pyle, Andrew Pyle, Trent Kiger, Travis Kiger; and two nephews, Dr. Heath Lemley and Michael Haines.

