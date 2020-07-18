George Ignatius Jackovic, born August 26, 1931, in Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Stockton, Calif. He was 88.

George was born to Mary and John Jackovic. He was the second of six children and was an altar boy at St. Patrick's Church. He spent two years as an explorer, checking on people during air raids and also delivered groceries for the family grocery store, Central Market.

George graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1949. After graduation, George joined the Navy. He completed his basic training at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii and Moffett Field, Calif., as a communications specialist during the Korean War. While in Hawaii, he was quarterback for the six man Navy team. He received a Good Conduct Medal for his service. He was a Golden Gloves Champion and had a few professional fights on television and his family gathered to watch his televised fights.

George loved his time in Hawaii and learned much about the local language and culture. He was given an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, which he turned down. George was honorably discharged from the military April 13, 1953.

George began his civilian career at the Pennsylvania Transformer Company, later acquired by McGraw Edison, and as a news reader for radio station WJPA. He had a long tenure with Lockheed Missiles and Space Company and received his degree from San Francisco State University through its employee education program.

In his later years, George, a big football fan, worked for the San Francisco 49ers during the glory days when Bill Walsh was the coach and the winning quarterbacks were Joe Montana and Steve Young. George was very friendly with all of the players and was proud to earn their respect. George also raised and showed champion Great Pyrenees dogs.

George was predeceased by his sister, M. Therese Caplan (William).

He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Jackovic (Dorothy), John T. Jackovic (Patricia) and Thomas Jackovic (Reinette); and his sister, Bernadette Maynard; his three children from his first wife, Carolyn Pourroy-Eshe: Janice Jackovic, Rosemary Schwimmer (John) and Edward Jackovic (Ruby); grandchildren Jason Novak, Jacob, Lucy and Daisy Schwimmer, Alexis and Kristina Jackovic, and Capricia McGowan; great-grandchildren Gertrude, Eloise, Abigail, Violet, Leo, Anthony, Shylah and Xavier; beloved nieces and nephews Maryellen Walter, Scott Caplan, John Jackovic, Lynn Panulo, Susan Barks, Mark Jackovic, Elizabeth Spritz, Marcy Lynn Kalkowski, Andrew Jackovic, Mary Grace Jackovic, Allen Jackovic, Anne Moskal, Marybeth Bastio, Charles A. Bastio Jr., and Paul Bastio, Thomas Jackovic, Terrence Jackovic, Timothy Jackovic and Mary Kay Rohanna; many beloved grandnieces and nephews; and his wife, Elaine, and her daughters, Sheryl and Candice and their families.

George and Elaine had a very enjoyable retirement life. They loved going to concerts, movies and the theater, traveling and had a passion for finding good restaurants and dining out.

In lieu of flowers, to honor George's memory, please make a contribution in his name to the 49ers Foundation at https://sf49ers.ejoinme.org/donation. The 49ers Foundation harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through innovative and community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth football programs, to impactful community partnerships with leading nonprofits, the 49ers Foundation is dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration our youth need to tackle what is possible.

Services are pending.