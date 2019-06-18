George J. Dougherty, 85, of Lone Pine, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born October 7, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late J. Raymond and Hazel Salladae Dougherty.

On April 11, 1970, he married the former Dorothy Warren Schake, who died May 5, 2015.

George went on to work as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, until his retirement at age 55. He spent many years working on the farm, gardening and caring for his late wife.

He was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by two daughters, Lesley (Jake) Kribel and Marlene Schake Venneri; a beloved sister, Barbara Porter; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Dougherty, Gemma Schake and Bessie Callum.

In addition, George is survived by two grandchildren, Jake RG Kribel and Beth (Brendan) Farley; two great-granddaughters, Becky and Ellie Farley; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sister Helen Dougherty SSJ, and a brother, James Dougherty.

At his request, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, in St. Katherine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. A luncheon will follow. Private interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, Washington City Mission or St. Joseph's Indian School, his favorite charities.

