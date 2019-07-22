George J. Reed, 84, recently of Midland Park, N.J., formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Canonsburg, George and his wife Myrna raised their two children in Pleasant Hills. In 2013 they moved to New Jersey to be closer to family.

A 1953 Chartiers High School graduate, George graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1957 from Clarion University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 and was in the Reserves. One of his great loves was teaching. He was an educator of math and sciences, in the Brentwood and McGuffey school districts for 42 years, during which time he was actively engaged in coaching football. You would often hear him ask, "How do you spell Math?- FUN!" Another one of his loves was basketball. George was an athlete and earned the nickname of "Hardwood Ace" for dominating the basketball court. During and after college he played semi-professional basketball regionally. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends, daughter and son-in-law.

He was a huge fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially on Sundays cheering for the Steelers with his family.

He was a faithful servant and an active community leader, serving as Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Council President, The Lions Club President and Treasurer and active member of the American Legion.

The love of his family was paramount. Surviving are his devoted daughter, Bethel and her husband Roy Borgeson of Wyckoff, N.J.; grandchildren, Hannah Haas, the sunshine of his life, Henry and Anne Marie Borgeson; his nephew Terry and grand-nephew Luke.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Myrna of 57 years in 2016, and his son, Bradford Scott in 1979.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Old Clairton Road, Pittsburgh. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Old Clairton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. George's final resting place will be in our hearts and the arms of God.