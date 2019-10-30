George Joseph "Klem" Klemencic Sr., 79, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Sandra Lamb Klemencic; devoted father of Mary Louise Klemencic, George Joseph Klemencic Jr. (wife Nicole) and the late Tamra Jean Geanangel; proud grandfather of Thomas James McKay; great-grandfather of Brody James McKay; and brother of Leonard Klemencic (wife Patti). He also leaves behind his very special four-legged friend, Ozzy.

Klem, a retired teacher, taught school at the Western Area Vocational Technical and Career Center in Houston for more than 26 years. His students were near and dear to his heart, always taking great pride in their successes. An avid sportsman, he loved to fish and hunt and collect Indian artifacts.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. For many years, Klem and his family lived nearby the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. With his service history, family will place him at rest with his fellow servicemen and servicewomen in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Tonwship, privately at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to H.P. Brandt Funeral Home Inc., 412-364-4444.

Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.