George Joseph Klemencic Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Joseph Klemencic Sr..
Service Information
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA
15237
(412)-364-4444
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Joseph "Klem" Klemencic Sr., 79, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Sandra Lamb Klemencic; devoted father of Mary Louise Klemencic, George Joseph Klemencic Jr. (wife Nicole) and the late Tamra Jean Geanangel; proud grandfather of Thomas James McKay; great-grandfather of Brody James McKay; and brother of Leonard Klemencic (wife Patti). He also leaves behind his very special four-legged friend, Ozzy.

Klem, a retired teacher, taught school at the Western Area Vocational Technical and Career Center in Houston for more than 26 years. His students were near and dear to his heart, always taking great pride in their successes. An avid sportsman, he loved to fish and hunt and collect Indian artifacts.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. For many years, Klem and his family lived nearby the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. With his service history, family will place him at rest with his fellow servicemen and servicewomen in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Tonwship, privately at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to H.P. Brandt Funeral Home Inc., 412-364-4444.

Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pittsburgh, PA   (412) 364-4444
funeral home direction icon