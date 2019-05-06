George L. Voloskie Sr., 79, a lifelong resident of Sturgeon, passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2019, in Broadmore Senior Living, Bridgeville, with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 22, 1940 in Sturgeon, a son of the late Stanley and Marie Reinstadtler Voloskie.

George was a graduate of West Allegheny High School. He retired in 1990 from Midway Block Co., where he was a truck driver. After retirement, he enjoyed working on cars and computers.

His wife of nearly 60 years, Joann Darnley Voloskie, whom he married September 30, 1959, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, George L. Voloskie Jr. and wife Jodi and Todd S. Voloskie, both of Sturgeon; seven grandchildren, Ryan Voloskie, Jenny McDade and husband Brian, George Voloskie III, Sheryl Stuckwish, Todd Voloskie Jr., Meadow Voloskie and Scott Voloskie; five great-grandchildren Alexis, Ryder, Skye and Piper McDade and Sophia Stuckwish; a brother, Stanley Voloskie of McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nation Funeral Home, 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, with the Rev. Charles Puff officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.