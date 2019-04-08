Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George L. Walz Jr..

George L. Walz Jr., 90, of Washington, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born October 24, 1928 in Oil City, a son of the late George L. Walz, Sr. and Nina L. Daum Walz.

Mr. Walz was a 1946 graduate of Oil City High School, and went on to receive his bachelor of science degree in petroleum and natural gas engineering from Penn State University in 1955.

Mr. Walz served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He retired, after 34 years of service, as the division manager of Columbia Gas Transmission.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Washington. He enjoyed bowling, and was a member of several bowling leagues. He was a charter member of Lone Pine Golf Club, was a lifetime member of B.P.O.E. No. 776, Washington, the Arms Club, and the Independent Club.

On April 2, 1955, in Oil City, he married Margaret I. Bell. Mrs. Walz died January 30, 2006.

On August 6, 2009, in Bethel Park, he married Patricia Addelman, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, George Walz and Gary (Judy) Walz, both of Washington; two grandsons, Andrew L. (Aliesha) Walz and Samuel J. (Summerly Kulik) Walz, and two great grandsons, Leo and Hugo Walz.

Deceased are a granddaughter, Sarah Jane Walz and two brothers, Dick and Bill Walz.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with Reverend Dr. Kenneth N. Schott officiating. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery's Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be directed to McGuire Memorial Home at 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066, or at www.mcguirememorial.org. Online condolences may be expressed on our website at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, and Lawrence K. Donovan, Director.