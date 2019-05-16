George Levkulich Jr., 72, of Cecil, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1947, in Canonsburg, a son of the late George Levkulich Sr. and Dorothy "Mitzi" Popich Levkulich.

Mr. Levkulich was a 1965 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and was a supervisor at the former Combustion Engineering Cast Chemical Plant in Muse until it's closing.

George served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., as a drill sergeant.

As the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Internment to be held in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

