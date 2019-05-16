George Levkulich Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the family of George. My family knew him, a great man..."
    - Iris O'Rourke
  • "George was a good dancer and a fun loving guy. RIP, George."
    - Janet DeFelice
  • "seems like yesterday when we first met.sorry to see you..."
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Levkulich Jr., 72, of Cecil, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1947, in Canonsburg, a son of the late George Levkulich Sr. and Dorothy "Mitzi" Popich Levkulich.

Mr. Levkulich was a 1965 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and was a supervisor at the former Combustion Engineering Cast Chemical Plant in Muse until it's closing.

George served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., as a drill sergeant.

As the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Internment to be held in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

View and sign the family's guest book at www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.