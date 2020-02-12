Life is good when you are happy. Life is better when others are happy because of you. George made others happy.

On Monday, February 10, 2020, George M. "Moochie" Allen passed away following a short but hard fought battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was 58 years old.

George was born April 24, 1961, in Greene County Memorial Hospital, the youngest child – "the baby" – of the late Clement Francis Allen Sr. and Joan Stoskel Allen.

George was raised in Marianna and graduated from Bethlehem-Center High School Class of 1979. He attended technical school for carpentry and was employed for many years helping to build bridges in Pittsburgh. He also had a long career as a truck driver with Roadway Express. George was most recently employed as a maintenance supervisor for the UMWA Career Centers Inc., Ruff Creek Campus.

On November 21, 1981, he married the love of his life, Georgeanna Riley Allen. Together, they spent 39 years in the Waynesburg area. They raised two children, who survive, Michael Francis Allen of Waynesburg and Joanna Marie Allen (Joe Siebert) of Uniontown. In addition to his wife and children, George is survived by his four siblings, Kathleen M. Allen, Judith Allen (David) Penn, Clemmy Allen Jr. (his best buddy and friend) and Stella Diane Allen, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also leaves a little girl who was very special to him, Maci Siebert, and his special friends, Delas, Tom and Bobby.

Deceased are his parents and a grandson, Bryden Allen.

There was never anything he couldn't fix or make work. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Locals 6754 and 688, Teamsters Locals 585, 30 and 249 and Heavy Carpenters Local 2274.

He loved going fishing with his "fishing posse," Bobby Nimpfer, Mike Allen, G.I. Joe Siebert, Tom Schuman, Delas Stuzen, Travis Lutes, Matt Pagac and Uncle George Stoskel. Deer hunting was also a sport he enjoyed. He especially loved the ocean and visiting Surfside Beach in South Carolina with his family.

George was an avid West Virginia and Steelers football fan. He and his brother had weekly conversations over who was the biggest winner that week, West Virginia or Notre Dame. At one time, George had quite a large beagle kennel and ran field trials with his dogs. He was proud to be a member and past secretary of the Waynesburg Beagle Club.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, where a prayer service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, with the Rev. Delas Stuzen officiating. Burial will be private.

