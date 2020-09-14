George M. Crawford, 87, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born November 28, 1932, in McDonald, a son of the late Clarence and Velma Crawford Sr., and attended Hickory High School.

George lived most of his life in Canonsburg, where he was a member of St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. He proudly served with the United States Army Engineers during the Korean War from 1953 through 1955 in France.

Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed cement contractor and inground pool installer, who had been a member of the Elks Lodge of Canonsburg and the Slovenian National Benefit Society Lodge 138 of Strabane. George enjoyed woodworking, hunting, dancing and horse racing. He was an avoid bowler in his younger days.

His dear wife, Joan Y. Kerin Crawford, passed away February 24, 2002.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved son, Troy M. Crawford, with whom he made his home; and several nieces and nephews. George was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two brothers, Clarence Jr. and Robert Crawford; and four sisters, Betty Lancaster, Evelyn Gibson, Florence McMarion and Patty Chappell.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, where a Catholic Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state regulations, face coverings must be worn by everyone in attendance and limited to 25 persons at a time. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

