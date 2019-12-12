Retired from

Washington Steel

George Miller Dille, 94, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at home, with his loving family.

He was born December 8, 1925, in Prosperity, a son of Harley P. Dille and Mildred Mae Cole Dille.

Mr. Dille attended Crossroads School and Morris Township High School. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1944 to November 1946, in the occupation of Germany during World War II.

After being discharged from the Army, he worked for building contractors in Allegheny County, US Steel Clairton Works, Fisher Body, American Bridge and Sunoco, and ended his working career with 30 years of service at Washington Steel in Washington. In addition, Mr. Dille owned and operated a small hauling business for 40 years.

On May 22, 1949, he married his surviving spouse, Geraldine "Gerry" Guthrie Dille, in Laboratory Church in Washington. They enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage.

Surviving are children Debra Humble and Dee Dille of Washington, and Dana "Pickle" (Laura) Dille of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Tressie (John) Gable of Washington; four grandchildren, Daniel Dille, Michael (Camelia) Dille, Kari Joyner and Jodi (Elick) Kerns; three stepgrandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer and Justin Gentile; three great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aleah Kerns, and Addison Joyner; two stepgreat-grandsons, Colton and Cameron Gentile; a brother, Eli (Lois) Dille of Prosperity; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a son, Daryl Dille; brothers Samuel Dille, James Dille, Charles Dille, Stuart Dille and Richard Dille; and a sister, Arna Mae "Sissy" Dille.

Mr. Dille enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers, large and small game hunting, and golfing, and was an avid gardener and canner for many years. He belonged to the Elks, American Legion, Loyal Order of the Moose, the Pulaski Club, The Eagles and SOAR. He was past treasurer and board member of Dogwood Acres Homeowners Association. Mr. Dille was also a member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, December 13, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Donna Christopher officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.