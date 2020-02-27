George Marodi, 78, of Ramona, Calif., passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.

He was born April 21, 1941, in Marianna, a son of Alex and Julia Postic Marodi.

He was a graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

After graduation, George moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked as a machinist for 18 years with the Clow Corp. Later, and for 30 years, he was a profile knife grinder for various wholesale lumber companies.

George enjoyed working with his tools, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family, who will always remember him as a loving, giving and happy person.

A great family man and loving father, he is survived by his wife, Lorena Donahoo Marodi, whom he married in 1964; daughter Rebecca Marodi of Ramona; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Mike and Charles Marodi.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, with the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas, pastor of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, officiating.

A procession will follow to Holy Resurrection Cemetery, Centerville Borough, for a committal service.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.