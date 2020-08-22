1/
George Martin Ayre
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George Martin Ayre, 87, of Claysville, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Manor Care.

He was born May 29, 1933, in Washington, a son of the late George L. Ayre and Clara Lahosky Ayre.

George was a graduate of Washington High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked at Jessop Steel for 30 years and enjoyed golfing, hunting and sports.

He was a member of the American Legion Ewin Scott Linton Post #175.

On May 21, 1955, he married Naomi Ruth Hazlett, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, George P. Ayre of Columbus, Ohio, John L. Ayre of Claysville; two daughters, Lorrene (John) Byrd of Claysville, Jane Henderson of Washington; a sister, Noreen (Herb) Lott of Newark, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Crystal, Amber, Doug, Chet, John E., Stacey and George; 11 great-grandchildren, Billy, Shane, Stefanie, Porter, Jonah, Olivia, Chessa, Camrik, Cadence, Autumn and Cairo; two great-great grandchildren, Ayden and Alli; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Neil Ayre.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved