George Martin Ayre, 87, of Claysville, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Manor Care.

He was born May 29, 1933, in Washington, a son of the late George L. Ayre and Clara Lahosky Ayre.

George was a graduate of Washington High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked at Jessop Steel for 30 years and enjoyed golfing, hunting and sports.

He was a member of the American Legion Ewin Scott Linton Post #175.

On May 21, 1955, he married Naomi Ruth Hazlett, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, George P. Ayre of Columbus, Ohio, John L. Ayre of Claysville; two daughters, Lorrene (John) Byrd of Claysville, Jane Henderson of Washington; a sister, Noreen (Herb) Lott of Newark, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Crystal, Amber, Doug, Chet, John E., Stacey and George; 11 great-grandchildren, Billy, Shane, Stefanie, Porter, Jonah, Olivia, Chessa, Camrik, Cadence, Autumn and Cairo; two great-great grandchildren, Ayden and Alli; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Neil Ayre.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

