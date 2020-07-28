1/
George Meerdo
George Meerdo, 82, of Bulger, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cherry Valley, a son of Michael and Anna Roman Meerdo.

George attended Union High School and was a 1955 graduate. He worked as a laborer at American Bridge, Kerotest, and Canteen Food and Vending, where he retired from in 1982.

In 1977, George became the owner and inspection mechanic of Meerdo's Service in Bulger until it closed in 1991. He then converted the business into an apartment building and operated it until July 2020. He was always known to be a strong man, both physically and mentally. He was highly respected by everyone he met and a jack-of-all-trades.

He loved boating and canoeing, gardening and woodworking. Most of all he was a great husband, a great dad to his children, and a warm and funny "Pap" to his grandkids. He joked with everyone he met and had a funny sense of humor throughout his final days.

On October 11, 1958, he married Eleanor Auten Meerdo, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Susan (Paul) Galentine of Bulger, Judy (Tom) Bamundo of Casselberry, Fla., and Cheryl (David) Helms of Euless, Texas; a son, George (Nancy) Meerdo of Boise, Idaho; and seven grandchildren, Alyson, Eric, Scott, Sally, Ryan, Kyle and Katie.

Deceased are four brothers, Mike, Andrew, John and Robert; and five sisters, Margaret McAvoy, Frances Losco, Anna Mae Baronio, and twin sisters that died in infancy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home, Inc. A private family memorial will be held at the family's convenience.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
