George Morris (1926 - 2019)
George "Buddy" Morris, 93, of Washington, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in Standish Assisted Living, Washington.

He was born August 14, 1926, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Randolph Morris.

Mr. Morris was a steelworker and union representative for Universal Cyclops for 30 years.

A World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Morris was a member of Edwin Scott Linton American Legion Post 175 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 927 in Washington.

Buddy enjoyed The Meadows Casino, going out to eat and watching classic television shows, especially Westerns.

On January 27, 1947, he married Edith Bruno, who died September 1, 1999.

Surviving are a sister, Janet Eisert of Washington; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, William Morris; and two sisters, JoAnn Bongiovani and Ruth George.

All services were private.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2019
