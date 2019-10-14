George P. Zimmermann, 76, of Avella and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach.

He was born August 18, 1943, in Astoria Queens, N.Y., a son of the late George Phillip and Evelyn Veronica Haney Zimmermann.

He graduated from Power Memorial High School and attended Queens College, both in New York. George was an accomplished entrepreneur who started and successfully ran many businesses in his life. He was founder and CEO of Sertec Corp. and held the copyright for "How's My Driving," seen on the back of thousands of vehicles. A business associate of his is quoted as saying, "his creativeness and business acumen were to be greatly admired."

Left behind to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Lisa Salandra Zimmerman; his beloved children, sons Nicholas and Pierce and daughter Margaux, at home, son Frederick Zimmermann of Ocklawaha, Fla., and daughter Kimberly Allegrini and husband Andrew of Montgomery, N.Y.; grandchildren Anna and Frederick Zimmermann; his sister, Anne Leonardo and husband Alfonso of Woodhaven, N.Y.; and his loving sisters-in-law, Linda Salandra Dweck and husband Edward and Diana Salandra, all of Palm Beach, Fla.

Friends and relatives are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, where a blessing service will take place at noon Thursday, October 17. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Palm Beach at a date to be announced.

