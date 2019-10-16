George R. Jaap, 63, of Cranberry Township, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, while under the care of UPMC-Passavant Hospital.

Born April 8, 1956, in Canonsburg, he was a son of the late George A. Jaap and Eva Babyak Jaap.

George enjoyed golfing, playing tennis and pickleball. He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Lisa Tegethoff Polkis; his daughter, Hannah N. (Jake) Fallon of Jackson Township; his grandson, Will Fallon; his brother, Jim (Susan) Jaap of Houston; his sisters, Joyce Jaap of Moon Township, Linda (Skip) DiSibio of Canonsburg and Karen (Bob) Guthrie of Shadyside; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, in Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 130 Wisconsin Avenue/P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

