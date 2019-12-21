George R. McBee

George R. McBee, 42, of Langloth, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born November 1, 1976, the son of Everett "Lee" and the late Kathryn Tender McBee.

George attended Burgettstown High School and The Western Area Career & Technology Center. He worked as a machinist for Schaffer Machine for over 25 years, where he loved going to work each day.

George enjoyed fishing, camping, watching sports and playing video games.

He is survived by his father, Everett "Lee" McBee; his four uncles; eight aunts; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his grandparents and mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Lee Batnich.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 22, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049 www.youngfhinc.com

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December, 23, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Herbster officiating. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019
