George Stein, 77, of Washington, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 30, 1941, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Louis M. Stein and Esther P. Riedel Stein.

George was a 1959 graduate of Washington High School and worked for Millcraft Industries, retiring after 43 years of service. After retirement, he work as a driver for Health Direct Pharmacies until his death.

He enjoyed NASCAR, car shows and maintaining his cars, especially his 1973 Pontiac Grand AM.

On June 21, 1969, he married Carol Gray, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Scott (Pam) Stein of Taylorstown; a brother, Jerry (Ruth) Stein of Washington; grandson Tyler Stein of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Louis and Jack Stein.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

