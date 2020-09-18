George Taczak, 68, of Avella, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in his home.

He was born October 12, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late John and Elizabeth "Zetta" Monticello Taczak.

George was a 1969 graduate of Avella High School and attended Jeff Tech in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was employed by Alex E. Paris Contracting Co. Inc. of Atlasburg as a laborer and operator for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

George was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella. He was also a member of Sinnemahoning Sportsmen Club.

He was a lifelong resident of Avella. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting and gardening.

Surviving Mr. Taczak are a brother, William (Margaret) Taczak of McDonald; a sister, Dolores "Dee" (Melvin) Valduga of Avella; two nieces, Marcy (Jason) Robertson, Melinda (John) Latynski; three nephews, Thomas Taczak, Stephen (Karen) Taczak, David Taczak; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are brother John Taczak Jr.; sister Dorothy Taczak; sister-in-law Nancy Taczak.

Due to the current circumstances, all services are private.

Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.