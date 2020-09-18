1/1
George Taczak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George Taczak, 68, of Avella, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in his home.

He was born October 12, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late John and Elizabeth "Zetta" Monticello Taczak.

George was a 1969 graduate of Avella High School and attended Jeff Tech in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was employed by Alex E. Paris Contracting Co. Inc. of Atlasburg as a laborer and operator for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

George was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella. He was also a member of Sinnemahoning Sportsmen Club.

He was a lifelong resident of Avella. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting and gardening.

Surviving Mr. Taczak are a brother, William (Margaret) Taczak of McDonald; a sister, Dolores "Dee" (Melvin) Valduga of Avella; two nieces, Marcy (Jason) Robertson, Melinda (John) Latynski; three nephews, Thomas Taczak, Stephen (Karen) Taczak, David Taczak; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are brother John Taczak Jr.; sister Dorothy Taczak; sister-in-law Nancy Taczak.

Due to the current circumstances, all services are private.

Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
The first person I wanted to see and give a hug to at my mom (Shine) 's family parties on the hill. I thought of him very often. My heart hurts and you are all in my prayers. I will miss you cousin.
Peggi Keenan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved