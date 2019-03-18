Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Toras.

George Toras, 88, died Saturday, March 16 at Family Hospice Palliative Care in Mt. Lebanon after a brief illness.

Mr. Toras was born May 28, 1930, the son of Athanasios and Kalliopi (Atsalis) Toras, in the medieval village of Vessa, on the Greek island of Chios. He immigrated to Canonsburg in 1968, where he made his home and was a parishioner at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. Mr. Toras is survived by his wife of 61 years Panayiota (Penny) Toras of Canonsburg; his son, Jim (Christina) Toras of Upper St. Clair; his daughter, Carol (Kevin) Pochiba of Claysville; his three grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Pochiba, and Alexandra Toras; his brother, John Toras of Vessa, Chios, Greece, and his sister, Kyriaki Karamani of Chora, Chios, Greece. He is pre-deceased by two sisters, Kleopatra Kefi and Eleftheria Stavrou.

The embodiment of all of the good qualities of a Greek immigrant, Mr. Toras was hard-working, a good provider and productive member of the American workforce. He took great pride in maintaining strong ties with his family in Greece, visiting his beloved village of Vessa a total of 29 times throughout the years. He will be remembered for reciting fond memories of his life in Vessa, particularly those of tending and harvesting his fields of precious mastic trees.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 West McMurray Road in Canonsburg. A Trisagion prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will take place 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Toras' memory be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 West McMurray Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.