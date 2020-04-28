George W. McCreight Sr., 81, of Burgettstown passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born September 7, 1939, a son of the late George D. and Angeline McCreight.

George graduated from Union High School in 1957 and after continued his work at J&L Steel, where he later retired. He was a member of the Frazier Simplex Gun Club, he won the state and national championships in 1958 and was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in May 1963.

George was also a 50-year member of the Richard Vaux Lodge 454 in Burgettstown.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Martha McCreight; a son, George W. McCreight Jr. (Bethany) of Burgettstown; a daughter, Paula Wright (Don) of Weirton, three grandchildren, John Kuhn (Jen) of Ohio, Shauna Johnston (Will) of Burgettstown and Ryan Wright; and three great-grandchildren, Logan McLain Johnston, Jullien Kuhn and Skyler Kuhn.

He also leaves behind his Boston terrier, Lily.

Family interment will be private. A Masonic memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown Pa. 15021, 724-947-2049.

