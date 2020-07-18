George Walter, 67, died suddenly Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an accident on his farm in Jefferson Hills. He was born March 1, 1953, one of three children of Carl Albert Walter and Hazel Margaret Myers Walter.

He was a mechanic for US Airways, retiring from American Airlines after their merger, for 25 years. George was a talented mechanic who could fix anything. He loved classic cars and was an avid traveler. He carried on his family's farming tradition.

George was an easy going, well liked guy and was a devoted son who took care of his mother until her death in 2018 at the age of 102.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother and sister, Howard (Darlene) Walter and Ruth Walter; his significant other, Sharon Detman, of more than 20 years. He was a father figure to Jamie Detman Neal, Brian Detman and Kristen Detman Schmidt; and a grandfather figure to Brianna Nutt and Carter Schmidt.

Friends will be received in from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, in the Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, (412-384-0350). Due to the limitations on gatherings of people mandated by our county and the coronavirus outbreak, visitors to the funeral home will be limited to 25 people and masks are required.

George's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, in the Wilson Presbyterian Church, 400 North 4th Street, Clairton, PA 15025. Everyone please meet at the church. Current COVID-19 restrictions for Allegheny County for social distancing and gatherings of people will be followed at the church. His burial will follow, graveside, in Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin.

If desired, the family suggests donations to Jefferson Hills Fire Rescue. The police, firemen and all others who helped with George's accident are very much appreciated by the family.

