George "Sonny" Weiss Jr., 87, of Avella, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born June 3, 1932, in Fredericktown, a son of the late George E. Weiss Sr. and Gladys DeWitt Weiss.

Mr. Weiss was a graduate of Carrick High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he was the superintendent of the Vehicle Maintenance Center, Northside, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Weiss played the tenor saxophone as well as the baritone saxophone, and he enjoyed golfing and playing chess. He took great pride in his family.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Claysville.

On May 29, 1953, he married Carole Mae Lewis, who died February 8, 2012.

Surviving are six children, Glenn Weiss of Avella, Gary (Joyce) Weiss of Canonsburg, Dianne (Jett) Sanner of Avella, Michael (Judy) Weiss of Avella, Scott (Paula) Weiss of Avella and Douglas (Laurie) Weiss of Washington; a sister, Pamela Byers of the state of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Bryan, Christopher, Danielle, Matthew, Nicole, Jared, Cassandra and Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Bree, Rylee, Sophia, Olivia and Arabella; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Marie Bandel, and brother, Warren D. Weiss.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by American Legion Hunt-Kennedy Post 639.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.