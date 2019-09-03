George William "Bill" Seaman passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in WVU Hospital.

He was born July 2, 1938, in Pentress, W.Va., a son of the late Othello E. "Red" and Hazel M. Hamilton Seaman.

He and his wife of 62 years, Frances Efamy "Amy" Harker Seaman, made their home in the Pentress/Mooresville community.

He was a 1956 graduate of Clay Battelle High School.

Bill worked as a livestock broker, buying stocker and feeder cattle for shipment to ranches and feedlots in the Midwest. Shipping his first load West in 1970, Bill was fortunate to make many good friends in customers over the next several decades. Under his guidance, this legacy continues as the fifth generation is now involved in the daily operation of Seaman Cattle Company, stemming from the livestock business that began in this same location in 1918.

In his younger days, Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting. Many hours were spent along the South Branch of the North Fork of the Potomac River with his father, his brother Bud and their sons. During his semi-retirement, he enjoyed traveling, shooting sporting clays and bird hunting. He and Amy loved spending time in their mountain cabin on the Cheat River, often spending the entire day driving the back roads of Randolph County, enjoying the beautiful scenery. These trips often passed by herds of pasture cattle in the sinks of Gandy.

He was a longtime member of Olive United Methodist Church, Quail Forever, The Ruffed Grouse Society and Vintagers. His passion for shooting vintage shotguns led him to the Vintage Cup on more than one occasion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Mildred Parker and Norma Jean Tuttle; a sister-in-law, Jane Varner; his children, Deborah and Don Beezhold of Morgantown, W.Va., Bill Seaman Jr. of Mt. Morris and Lisa and John Bennett of Mt. Morris; his grandchildren, Tara and Ritchie Tennant, Justin and Sarah Eddy, Heather and Shawn Henderson, Will and Samantha Seaman, Thaddeus Statler, and Briston Bennett; and his great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Daphne Tennant, Delilah, Colt and Saige Henderson, Bryson and Brantley Eddy and Waylon Seaman. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a brother, Edgar "Bud" and his wife Lora; two brothers-in-law, Gene Harker and Harold Varner; and two nieces, Sharon Harker and Sandy Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Bill's favorite charity, Miss Green Hat at missgreenhat.myevent.com.

Friends may gather from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Tuesday, September 3, in Olive United Methodist Church, Core, W.Va., with Pastors John Brosky and Fred Eddy officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Cemetery. McCulla Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulla.com.