Georges F. Montillet, 74, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully from complications due to colon cancer Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 8, 1944, in Nice, France, the only son of the late Louis and Ramonde Bompar Montillet. His father died during the liberation of Nice from the Nazi occupation on August 28, 1944, and his hardworking mother died just before he finished his bachelor's degree in engineering at the University of Grenoble in 1968. Deprived of his immediate family by age 24, Mr. Montillet decided to travel the world – living in Algeria, Russia and America. While in New York, he met Adrienne Ficarra, a French teacher, and they married on September 25, 1971. She passed away in 2016 from complications due to corticobasal syndrome.

Mr. Montillet distinguished himself as a brilliant mathematician and engineer at the start of his career with Cogenel in New York City. Eventually earning an master's of business administration from New York University's Stern School of Business, he rose to become executive vice president for Alstom's high voltage power gear factory in Blauvelt, N.Y., in 1990, and then managing vice president for Areva's manufacturing and research facility in Charleroi in 2003.

After his retirement in 2008, he dedicated much of his free time to building up Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands, through volunteering for the pancake breakfast, helping update and maintain the website and other projects. He was a loving father and always supported his sons in their various pursuits, offering guidance but never imposing his expectations on them.

Surviving are his two sons and five grandchildren: Philippe G. Montillet (Anna) of Round Rock, the father of three, Alex, Aliana and Elise; and Georges F. Montillet Jr. (Erin) of Rochester, Minn., the father of Bernadette and Marguerite, with a third child expected in April 2020.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands. Everyone wishing to attend the Mass is asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands.

