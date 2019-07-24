Georgia Ann Valentine Kargle, 89, of Rosman, N.C., formerly of McDonald, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. A native of Warren, she was the daughter of the late George and Carrie Sorensen Valentine.

Mrs. Kargle worked for Valentine Disposal after graduation until 1970. After marrying Wayne Kargle in 1971, she worked for Gibson Greeting Cards, American Greeting Cards and Hallmark Cards for 20 years before retiring.

A member of Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway, she was an avid bowler and golfer. She loved animals, traveling, talking, reading and listening to music. She was a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan for many years.

She is survived by a niece, Gwen Ristau and her husband Dan of Rosman, N.C.; nephews, Jay Valentine and wife Sallie of LaPlata, Md. and George Valentine of Rosman, N.C.

No local services are scheduled.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Center United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 563, Midway, PA 15060, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 548, Midway, PA 15060 or McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, 150 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057.

Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is serving the family.