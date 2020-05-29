Georgia Charlene Bedillion, 67, of West Finley, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in her home.She was born August 10, 1952, a daughter of the late Arthur Jesse Scott and Beverly Melrose "Sue" Doman Scott Leasure of Washington.Georgia lived in East Finley Township her whole life. She graduated from McGuffey High School in 1977. Georgia graduated from Penn Community Business College for secretarial classes in 1988. Then, she went on to Western Area Vo-Tech in Canonsburg to get her degree as an LPN, which she completed in 1992.Georgia was a member of the Fairmount United Methodist Church, East Finley Township. She was formerly employed by Dr. Joseph J. DePetro in Wellsburg, W.Va. She was also employed with Washington County Health Center for eight and a half years until her retirement in 2012. Georgia enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting and being the best grandma ever.She is survived by three children, Harold Wayne Bedillion of West Finley, Harry Lee Bedillion of West Finley and Christopher Spencer Bedillion of Washington; three grandchildren, Christopher Nicholas Bedillion, Brady Spencer Bedillion and Patrick James Bedillion; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rose Bedillion; six siblings, James E. (Wanda) Scott of Washington, Carol (Ron) Ringer of Washington, Karen Scott of Washington, Martha Jane (Bob) Roudebush of West Finley, Cindy (Walt) Davis of Washington and Nancy (Pete) Pasierbek of Washington.In addition to her father and husband, Harold Wayne Bedillion, who passed away December 25, 2012, she was preceded in death by one brother, Arthur J. Scott Jr.; and a niece, Andrea "Missy" Langham.A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in Fairmount United Methodist Church, 120 Fairmont Church Road, West Finley, PA 15377. A graveside service will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, with Pastor Scott Lawrence officiating.Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 441 Valley Road, Claysville, PA 15323.View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.