Georgia Lee Kuntz, 91, of Murrysville, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

She was born April 23, 1928, in Canonsburg, a daughter of George Williams and Leona Hoffman Williams Wilson.

Mrs. Kuntz was a 1946 graduate of Canonsburg High School and graduated as a registered nurse from the Canonsburg Hospital School of Nursing.

Georgia was a retired nurse, having worked for the Canonsburg Hospital and Mayview State Hospital.

She was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, where she had served as an usher.

Mrs. Kuntz enjoyed bingo, the Pittsburgh Steelers and chocolate.

On June 8, 1950, she married Edward Kuntz, who passed away February 27, 2006.

Surviving are a daughter, Georgia Colangelo and her husband Dr. Frank Colangelo of Murrysville, with whom she resided; a son, Edward Kuntz and his wife Aimee of Washington; three grandchildren, Olivia Mall (Ben), Rachel Colangelo and Edward Kuntz; and a great-grandson, Arthur Mall.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, with the Rev. Don Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Family Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, www.familyhospicepa.org.

