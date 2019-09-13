Georgiann I. Stegenga

Georgiann Stegenga, 78, of Peters Township, peacefully passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Georgiann was the loving wife of the late Gary Stegenga for 39 years. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary S. Stegenga (Karen); grandsons Garrett and Logan.

Georgiann was an avid pet lover to many that were in need in her area.

She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Ronald and Michael.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer, McMurray, 2828 Washington Road, 15317 (724-941-3211). A private graveside service will take place at Emmanuel Church Cemetery. View and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
